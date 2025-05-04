Left Menu

Advocating Direct Benefit Transfer: A New Vision for Fertiliser Subsidies

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar promotes Direct Benefit Transfer in fertiliser subsidies for Indian farmers, paralleling US methods. He argues for inflation-indexed financial assistance similar to legislator salaries and emphasizes farmers' involvement in value chains to boost their prosperity and transform them into 'agripreneurs.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently voiced strong advocacy for implementing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in fertiliser subsidies for Indian farmers, drawing parallels with practices in the United States. He urged for inflation-indexed financial support for farmers, akin to salary revisions for legislators and MPs.

Addressing the faculty and students of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, Dhankhar stated that the current subsidy system fails to effectively impact farmers' incomes. He stressed the importance of integrating farmers into the value-addition chain to enhance their financial stability and quality of life.

Highlighting the necessity for strategic agricultural reforms, Dhankhar referenced India's agricultural legacy and stressed the need for new approaches to develop agripreneurs. He called for improvements in post-harvest management and cooperative efforts, emphasizing that these changes could bolster nationalism, the economy, and pave the path towards developed nation status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

