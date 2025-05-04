NCW Defends Widow Against Online Trolling After Pahalgam Attack

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in to defend Himanshi Narwal, the widow of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The NCW stated that it's inappropriate to troll someone based on their ideological views or personal life.

Amid the wave of grief from the April 22 attack near Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, Himanshi Narwal urged the public not to target Muslims and Kashmiris. Her comments, meant to discourage further violence, attracted criticism on social media.

In response to these online attacks, the NCW took to social media themselves to condemn the trolling, insisting that while not everyone might agree with Narwal's perspective, disagreement must remain respectful and within constitutional bounds. The Commission stressed that at times of national sorrow, the focus should remain on dignity and respectful dialogue for all women.

