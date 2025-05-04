Left Menu

NCW Defends Widow Against Online Trolling After Pahalgam Attack

The National Commission for Women supports Himanshi Narwal, widow of slain Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, against online trolling after she urged for restraint in targeting Muslims and Kashmiris following the Pahalgam terror attack. Her stance faced social media backlash, prompting the NCW to advocate for respectful discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:22 IST
NCW Defends Widow Against Online Trolling After Pahalgam Attack
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in to defend Himanshi Narwal, the widow of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The NCW stated that it's inappropriate to troll someone based on their ideological views or personal life.

Amid the wave of grief from the April 22 attack near Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, Himanshi Narwal urged the public not to target Muslims and Kashmiris. Her comments, meant to discourage further violence, attracted criticism on social media.

In response to these online attacks, the NCW took to social media themselves to condemn the trolling, insisting that while not everyone might agree with Narwal's perspective, disagreement must remain respectful and within constitutional bounds. The Commission stressed that at times of national sorrow, the focus should remain on dignity and respectful dialogue for all women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025