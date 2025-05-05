Left Menu

India Nominee Takes IMF Stage Amid Critical Decisions

Parameswaran Iyer is appointed as India's nominee director at the IMF following K V Subramanian's exit. Iyer will play a key role in the IMF meeting, discussing a $1.3 billion climate loan and a $7 billion package for Pakistan. India aims to diplomatically challenge Pakistan amid tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:41 IST
Parameswaran Iyer, World Bank Executive Director, has been appointed as India's nominee director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stepping in after K V Subramanian's premature exit from the role. The nomination comes at a crucial time as the IMF prepares for a pivotal board meeting on May 9.

This significant board meeting will address a new $1.3 billion climate resilience loan program and review an ongoing $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan. India's strategic move to appoint Iyer reinforces its diplomatic efforts against Pakistan, amid accusations of involvement in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The change follows Subramanian's contentious departure, allegedly due to his challenging views on IMF datasets and his controversial book promotion, 'India@100'. In the absence of India's new nominee, the role would have been filled by the alternate director from Sri Lanka, Harischandra Pahath Kumbure Gedara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

