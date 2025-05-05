Left Menu

Vantage Markets Expands Access with Copy Trading Launch

Vantage Markets has launched Copy Trading on its Client Portal, enhancing user experience by allowing seamless access to follow top traders and diversify strategies. The initiative offers features like zero commission on US stocks, technical indicators, and a deposit bonus, reflecting Vantage's commitment to accessible trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portvila | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:42 IST
Vantage Markets, a leading CFD broker known for its multi-asset trading solutions, has announced the official launch of its Copy Trading feature via the Vantage Client Portal. This expansion allows greater access to one of the company's most popular features in locations where they operate, underscoring Vantage's aim to provide a more user-friendly trading experience.

The Copy Trading feature, which was previously available only through the Vantage App, is now fully compatible with the Client Portal on the Vantage website. This integration simplifies the process for both new and existing users by enabling them to follow and replicate the strategies of top-performing traders directly through their browser.

To encourage new sign-ups, users who open a Copy Trading account via the Client Portal can qualify for a deposit bonus promotion of up to 50% in credit bonus. This initiative is designed to offer an additional capital boost for exploring new strategies and learning from seasoned Signal Providers, highlighting Vantage's commitment to innovative financial solutions.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

