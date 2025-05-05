Left Menu

Phones Smuggled into Kannur Jail Prompt Investigation

Kannur City Police are investigating the smuggling of mobile phones into the local prison. Five phones were seized from Kannur Central Jail, prompting further scrutiny. Police Commissioner P. Nidhin Raj confirmed ongoing investigations and assured cooperation between police and prison authorities to address this recurrent issue.

The Kannur City Police are intensifying their investigation efforts after uncovering mobile phones clandestinely brought into Kannur Central Jail. Commissioner P Nidhin Raj announced the probe, revealing the prison staff found two smartphones concealed behind a cell in the tenth block during a recent inspection.

Expressing concern over the emerging trend, Commissioner Raj lamented the frequency of mobile devices being hurled into the facility from external sources. He explained that appropriate measures are being taken, including detailed checks on inmates attending court sessions.

The Kannur Town Police Station has already registered two related cases last month, as authorities attempt to ascertain how these devices are being smuggled. Collaboration between police and prison officials is pivotal in uncovering the culprits, with forensic examinations of seized electronics already underway to gather evidence.

