Maharashtra's Rich Legacy Celebrated at 'Gauravshali Mahotsav 2025'
The 'Gauravshali Maharashtra Mahotsav 2025' celebrates the state's cultural heritage and history. Leaders paid tribute to those behind Maharashtra's creation, highlighting its journey from the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement to its current status. Upcoming initiatives aim to elevate the state into a trillion-dollar economy.
At the 'Gauravshali Maharashtra Mahotsav 2025', Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunil Tatkare commemorated the enduring struggles that led to the establishment of Maharashtra. Tatkare paid tribute with symbolic water collected from across India at the Gateway of India, emphasizing the significance of the state's foundation.
During media interactions, Tatkare acknowledged Maharashtra's rich cultural tapestry as the Rashtravadi Congress Party organized celebrations marking the 65th Maharashtra Day. The festival is an homage to the state's illustrious history, vibrant culture, and artistic achievements.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid respects at Hutatma Chowk, saluting the sacrifices of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. Fadnavis underlined Maharashtra's resolve to remain progressive, with plans to announce a new 100-day development initiative aimed at reaching a trillion-dollar economic status soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
