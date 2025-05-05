Workers Across Southern Africa Rally for Labour Rights, Economic Inclusion

On May 1, 2025, workers from across Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique commemorated International Labour Day with renewed vigor and collective calls for fair treatment, economic equity, and greater protections in the workplace. The annual celebration, which honors the contributions of workers worldwide, was marked with major rallies, policy announcements, and appeals for deeper reform across the region.

Malawi: Launch of Landmark Code on Workplace Harassment

In Malawi, the national Labour Day commemorations were held in Balaka District and presided over by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. The centerpiece of the event was the official launch of the National Code of Conduct on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, a policy initiative supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU). This significant step aims to address rising concerns over violence and harassment at workplaces, especially gender-based violence.

President Chakwera, in his address, acknowledged the multitude of challenges Malawian workers face—from economic hardship to workplace rights violations. He reaffirmed his administration's dedication to improving the living and working conditions of citizens. Among the notable initiatives mentioned was the institution of a K100,000 (approximately USD 58) tax-free income band, aimed at relieving financial pressure on low-income earners.

He also stressed the government’s ongoing dialogue with employers through the Ministry of Labour to safeguard workers' rights and promote fair labor practices.

ILO Country Director for Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, Mr. Wellington Chibebe, praised Malawi's steps toward tackling workplace violence and emphasized the vital role of workers in economic development. “Workers are the backbone of any economy,” he declared, “and it is imperative that we continue to work together to promote decent work for all.”

MCTU President Mr. Charles Kumchenga echoed the sentiment, applauding the Ministry of Labour for its proactive role in enforcing labor regulations through company inspections. However, he urged the government to address long-overdue promotions for civil servants, emphasizing the importance of motivation and career progression.

This year’s theme in Malawi was: “Democracy that Works for Decent Work for All.”

Zambia: Addressing the Cost of Living and Upholding Union Rights

Zambia’s Labour Day celebrations took place at Kaole Stadium in Mansa, led by President Hakainde Hichilema. Addressing a crowd of workers, union leaders, and government officials, President Hichilema focused on economic reform and cost-of-living issues. He acknowledged the growing public concern about inflation and assured Zambians that his administration is taking decisive steps, including reducing fuel prices to ease production costs and stabilize commodity prices.

“Reducing fuel prices is a strategic move,” President Hichilema stated, “as it lowers the cost of production, enhances productivity, and ultimately benefits consumers.”

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to workers' rights, particularly the freedom to form and join trade unions. He warned employers against barring union activity, describing such practices as unacceptable in a democratic society.

The ILO’s Officer-in-Charge for Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, Mr. Todini Marecha, lauded Zambia's progress in worker protection and called for the creation of robust labor policies to protect worker interests. He noted that Zambia's Labour Day theme—“Shaping Zambia’s Future of Work through Home Grown Solutions for Inclusive Economic Growth”—aligns with the ILO’s vision of a human-centered approach to development. It also complements Zambia’s Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) and Vision 2030, which focus on inclusive job creation and support for SMEs.

ZCTU President Mr. Blake Mulala took the opportunity to stress the need for a relentless fight against corruption and labor violations, urging the government to penalize companies that deny workers their union rights.

Mozambique: Resilience Amid Economic Recovery

In Mozambique, Labour Day was observed in the capital, Maputo, where the national celebrations were presided over by Minister of Labour, Gender and Social Action, Ms. Ivete Alane. She urged workers to remain resilient as the country recovers from the economic aftershocks of recent post-election unrest and demonstrations. According to Ms. Alane, while the economy is gradually stabilizing, the approval of new minimum wages per sector is expected in the second half of the year.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding labor rights during this transition, highlighting that stable employment conditions are vital for recovery and growth.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Mozambican Workers (OTM), Mr. Alexander Munguambe, expressed deep concern over the ongoing economic difficulties affecting workers and their families. He revealed that the cost of basic necessities for a family of five had surged to 42,000 meticals, putting immense strain on the average household.

Mr. Munguambe also criticized companies obstructing the formation of union committees, calling such behavior a direct violation of labor laws. “Trade union representation is not optional—it’s a legal right and a democratic necessity,” he emphasized.

A Shared Call for Justice, Dignity, and Inclusion

The commemorations across Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique showcased the collective yearning for dignified work, better economic conditions, and the enforcement of labor rights. Across all three countries, government leaders, trade unions, and international bodies like the ILO converged on one core message: sustainable economic development must be rooted in fairness, inclusion, and respect for the working population.

While challenges persist—from inflation and unemployment to workplace abuse—Labour Day 2025 marked a strong commitment to dialogue, reform, and solidarity among Southern Africa’s workforce.