Power Crisis Sparks Inquiry: Unveiling the Epic Blackout in Spain

A devastating blackout struck Southern Spain last Monday, causing widespread disruption and leaving many without power. Energy Minister Sara Aagesen revealed that the Spanish electricity grid faced its initial power outage just 19 seconds prior to the blackout.

Despite the grid enduring the first outage, subsequent power failures moments later plunged Southwestern Spain into darkness. Aagesen shared these insights during an interview on a state TV channel, as the energy sector grapples with the fallout.

The national grid operator, Red Electrica, has launched an investigation to determine the causes behind the significant blackout, which also affected Portugal. Authorities are under pressure to resolve this electrical crisis and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)