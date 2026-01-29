Karnataka Energy Minister Denies Resignation Rumors in Assembly
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George firmly denied rumors about his resignation due to alleged interference by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, George emphasized his unwavering support for the Chief Minister and blamed media outlets for spreading false reports without his statement.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday dismissed widespread rumors of his resignation in the Legislative Assembly, labeling them as baseless. George, a close ally of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserted his unyielding trust and backing for the Chief Minister.
Reports suggested that alleged interferences by the Chief Minister's office and his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, influenced George's department decisions. In response to BJP MLA Sunil Kumar's queries, George denied any intention to resign, arguing that such assertions stem from media fabrications.
George criticized media channels for sensationalizing news, pointing out their continuous need for breaking updates. He categorically stated he had not communicated any resignation plans, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the Chief Minister and his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Void in Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah Mourns Ajit Pawar
Kerala Legislative Assembly Clash: Satheesan Faces Privilege Notice
Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar’s Legacy in Maharashtra Politics
TMC playing dirty politics over SIR exercise, making false allegations against EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
Remembering Ajit Pawar: A Leader Beyond Politics