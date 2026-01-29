Karnataka Energy Minister Denies Resignation Rumors in Assembly

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday dismissed widespread rumors of his resignation in the Legislative Assembly, labeling them as baseless. George, a close ally of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserted his unyielding trust and backing for the Chief Minister.

Reports suggested that alleged interferences by the Chief Minister's office and his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, influenced George's department decisions. In response to BJP MLA Sunil Kumar's queries, George denied any intention to resign, arguing that such assertions stem from media fabrications.

George criticized media channels for sensationalizing news, pointing out their continuous need for breaking updates. He categorically stated he had not communicated any resignation plans, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the Chief Minister and his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)