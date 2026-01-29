Left Menu

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George Denies Resignation Rumors Amid Alleged Interference

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George has firmly denied rumors of his resignation, attributing the speculation to media sensationalism. Allegations of interference by the Chief Minister’s office and CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah in his department have been rebuffed by George, who asserts his complete faith in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:04 IST
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George has dismissed as false the rumors of his resignation circulating in the media. Addressing the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, George insisted that these reports are baseless and affirmed his unwavering trust and support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The minister clarified that allegations about Chief Minister's office and Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, interfering in his department's affairs, particularly in Chikkamagaluru, are unfounded. George emphasized his commitment to his role, responding to questions from BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, who cited TV channels reporting his resignation.

George criticized media outlets for chasing sensational news, asserting, "There is no question of me resigning." He vouched for Yathindra, calling him respectable, and reiterated that there's no interference. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also confirmed that George remains in his post amid rumors of administrative discontent.

