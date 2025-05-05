European Shares: Awaiting Trade Talks and Earnings Outcomes

European shares experienced a slight dip on Monday as investors bided their time for more information on U.S.-China trade negotiations. Market participants are also keenly awaiting key corporate earnings reports and insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.1% as observed at 0709 GMT. Despite the minor setback, most regional indexes were buoyant, except for France, which witnessed a 0.3% decline. In a televised dialogue on Sunday, President Trump indicated no intent to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while urging for reduced interest rates and labeling Powell as a "stiff."

Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic about a potential easing of U.S.-China trade tensions, which has positively influenced market activity recently. On a corporate front, Shell's shares fell by 2.8% amid reports of contemplating BP's acquisition, and Novo Nordisk rose by 1.1% as the FDA accepted its application for an oral version of the weight-loss drug Wegovy. Espirited movements were also noted as Erste Group surged 5.8% after announcing significant acquisitions in Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)