Rouse Avenue Court Accepts Supplementary Charges Against Ex-MLA Balyan in MCOCA Case

The Rouse Avenue Court accepted a supplementary charge sheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and others in an organized crime case. The court mandated the distribution of charge sheet copies to the accused. Judicial custody for all accused was extended, and scrutiny is scheduled for May 19.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court approved a supplementary charge sheet filed against former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Naresh Balyan and three co-accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court directed the Delhi Police to provide copies of the charge sheet to the defense attorneys.

Special Judge Digvinay Singh instructed the supply of the supplementary charge sheet to the representatives of Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Poli, Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash. The case is set for scrutiny on May 19, and judicial custody for the accused has been extended until this date.

The main charge sheet has been recognized by the court, and the statement from accused Vikas Gehlot under Section 18 of MCOCA has been recorded. Charges against Naresh Balyan were filed under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA. The police charge Balyan and others in connection to an organized crime syndicate allegedly led by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

