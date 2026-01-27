Human Cocaine: A Gripping Cinematic Dive into Organized Crime

Mumbai, India | January 2026 - The much-anticipated film Human Cocaine is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Known for its intense narrative, the film delves into drug trafficking and organized crime, promising a cinematic experience that's hard to turn away from.

The movie's trailer has already captured public attention with its stark visuals and relentless pace, creating a buzz online. Inspired by real events, Human Cocaine unveils a chilling underworld marked by a new variant of cocaine produced through deeply disturbing means.

Featuring standout performances from Pushkar Jog, Ishita Raj, and Siddhant Kapoor, the film challenges actors to step out of their comfort zones. Directed by Sarim Momin, it invites audiences to confront harsh realities often hidden from view.

