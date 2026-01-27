Left Menu

Human Cocaine: A Gripping Cinematic Dive into Organized Crime

Human Cocaine, a powerful film set for release in January 2026, explores the dark world of organized crime and drug trafficking. With a compelling trailer, this intense movie is marked by strong performances from Pushkar Jog, Ishita Raj, and Siddhant Kapoor, offering a searing glimpse into an unsettling reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:03 IST
Human Cocaine: A Gripping Cinematic Dive into Organized Crime
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India | January 2026 - The much-anticipated film Human Cocaine is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Known for its intense narrative, the film delves into drug trafficking and organized crime, promising a cinematic experience that's hard to turn away from.

The movie's trailer has already captured public attention with its stark visuals and relentless pace, creating a buzz online. Inspired by real events, Human Cocaine unveils a chilling underworld marked by a new variant of cocaine produced through deeply disturbing means.

Featuring standout performances from Pushkar Jog, Ishita Raj, and Siddhant Kapoor, the film challenges actors to step out of their comfort zones. Directed by Sarim Momin, it invites audiences to confront harsh realities often hidden from view.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026