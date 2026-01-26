Mizoram's Unyielding Stand Against Drug Trafficking and Organized Crime

Mizoram is bolstering its fight against narcotics trafficking and organized crime, Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh announced in his Republic Day address. Since April last year, state police have confiscated drugs valued at Rs 816 crore and arrested 338 individuals linked to 217 criminal cases.

Significant seizures include a consignment of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 17.8 crore and 42 weapons. In efforts against illegal liquor trade, authorities registered 82 cases and made 99 arrests. Mizoram's dry status since 2019 reinforces the government's focus on public health and safety.

The state advances through policies like the 'Bana Kaih' scheme to empower citizens and the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh in cashless medical treatment, as part of initiatives to safeguard social order and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)