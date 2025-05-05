Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations Dismissed by High Court

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL filed by a BJP worker alleging that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship in India and the UK. The court instructed the Central Government to submit action details before dismissing the case, following dissatisfaction with current reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations Dismissed by High Court
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship in India and the United Kingdom. The PIL, brought by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, claimed that Gandhi's British citizenship renders him ineligible to contest elections under Article 84 (A) of the Indian Constitution.

During a recent hearing, the bench directed the Central Government to provide a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken regarding this case. Despite dissatisfaction with previous reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the court ultimately decided to dismiss the case.

Allegations dating back to a 2019 complaint from then Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy cited Gandhi's association with a UK-based company, Backops Limited, which listed Gandhi as a director and claimed he identified as British in official documents. The court's decision closes the chapter on these allegations against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025