Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations Dismissed by High Court

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship in India and the United Kingdom. The PIL, brought by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, claimed that Gandhi's British citizenship renders him ineligible to contest elections under Article 84 (A) of the Indian Constitution.

During a recent hearing, the bench directed the Central Government to provide a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken regarding this case. Despite dissatisfaction with previous reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the court ultimately decided to dismiss the case.

Allegations dating back to a 2019 complaint from then Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy cited Gandhi's association with a UK-based company, Backops Limited, which listed Gandhi as a director and claimed he identified as British in official documents. The court's decision closes the chapter on these allegations against Gandhi.

