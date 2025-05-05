Left Menu

Water Wars: India's Bold Move in Himalayan Hydropower Game

India has initiated efforts to increase reservoir capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, marking a shift from the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This move follows rising tensions after an attack linked to Pakistani nationals. Reservoir flushing began, potentially impacting water flow to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is significantly boosting reservoir capacity at two major hydroelectric projects in the contentious Himalayan region of Kashmir. This strategic move comes in response to escalating tensions with Pakistan, leading to the suspension of a long-standing water-sharing agreement.

The action marks the first instance of India stepping outside the parameters of the Indus Waters Treaty, a pact both nuclear-armed neighbors have adhered to since 1960, despite a history of wars and conflicts. India commenced a 'reservoir flushing' exercise, a sediment removal process carried out by NHPC Ltd and regional authorities, potentially dynamic to the water supply chain.

This development, kept under wraps from Pakistan, might not immediately jeopardize Pakistani water resources but holds the potential for significant future ramifications. The advancement underscores simmering geopolitical tensions as both nations grapple with control over the Indus River resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

