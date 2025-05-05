Left Menu

India Unites Against Terror: Leadership Stands Firm Post-Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attacks, HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) expressed support for PM Modi's decisive measures against terrorism. The Indian government responded to the tragedy with a strong stance, suspending the Indus Water Treaty and expelling Pakistani officials, emphasizing a firm commitment to combat terrorism under Modi's leadership.

05-05-2025
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has thrown his party's support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions. Gowda commended the Prime Minister for taking decisive steps against the terrorists responsible for the massacre of tourists in Kashmir, emphasizing the necessity of strong measures and offering unwavering support to Modi's strategy.

The Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 tourists, has prompted India to adopt a stern stance against Pakistan. The Indian government has suspended the historic Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and declared the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, instructing them to leave the country within a week.

India's resolve to combat terrorism is clear, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assuring the nation of a robust response. At the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, Singh reinforced the government's determination to give a 'befitting reply' to those who dare to attack, highlighting Modi's proven work ethic and risk-taking demeanor as a reassurance that India will meet any threat head-on.

