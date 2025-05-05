Judicial Turmoil: Inquiry into Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma Sparks Debate

On May 4, a panel of judges submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna after examining allegations involving cash discovered at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. This internal inquiry, led by a three-member committee, concluded on May 3, amid growing suspicions and scrutiny.

Appointed by the Chief Justice on March 22, the committee investigated claims against Justice Varma, who was recently sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court under contentious circumstances following his transfer from the Delhi High Court. His private oath-taking ceremony has further fueled speculation, given ongoing inquiries into partially burnt cash reportedly found at his residence.

The situation has provoked strong reactions, including a Public Interest Litigation urging a delay in his appointment until the inquiry was complete. The legal community remains divided, with the Allahabad High Court Bar Association criticizing the judicial ladder's decision-making, calling for transparency and accountability amid concerns over judicial integrity.

