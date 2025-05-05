Railway Station Makeover: Jodhpur Station on Track for 'World-Class' Transformation

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a thorough inspection of the reconstruction work at Jodhpur railway station on Monday. The revamp, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate it to a 'world-class' station. Vaishnaw highlighted the existing issues, which include the need for a second entrance due to the city's expansion, and parking and traffic congestion to be addressed with an elevated road.

Emphasizing Jodhpur station's historical importance, Vaishnaw remarked on the necessity of modern amenities. Plans include more parking spaces, a concourse, and a roof plaza for passenger comfort, as well as stalls for local delicacies like makhan bhog and gulab jamun to enhance visitor experience.

Vaishnaw announced the construction of a cargo terminal near Bhagat Ki Kothi to facilitate industrial exports from Jodhpur. He noted that Rajasthan currently benefits from a railway budget of Rs 10 thousand crore, with ongoing projects worth Rs 44 thousand crore. The Minister criticized past administrations, stating that previous efforts were limited to cosmetic changes, whereas the current government is investing in long-term infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)