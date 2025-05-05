Sunoco's $9.1 Billion Acquisition of Parkland: A Game-Changer in Fuel Distribution

Sunoco LP, a leader in fuel distribution and retail convenience, revealed on Monday its intentions to purchase Canada-based Parkland in a deal worth approximately $9.1 billion, including debt considerations. This landmark acquisition, once finalized, is poised to establish Sunoco as the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas.

The agreement outlines that Parkland shareholders will receive C$19.80 in cash alongside 0.295 Sunoco units for each share they hold, as per the transaction terms. Completion of this high-profile deal is anticipated in the latter half of 2025.

Sunoco has projected that the acquisition will be immediately accretive, forecasting more than $250 million in run-rate synergies by the third year post-closing. The strategic move underscores Sunoco's commitment to expanding its wholesale and retail fuel operations.

