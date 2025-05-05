Left Menu

Sunoco's $9.1 Billion Acquisition of Parkland: A Game-Changer in Fuel Distribution

Sunoco LP has announced plans to acquire Canada-based Parkland in a $9.1 billion deal, including debt. This acquisition will make Sunoco the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas. Parkland shareholders are set to receive cash and Sunoco units, with the deal expected to close by 2025.

Sunoco LP, a leader in fuel distribution and retail convenience, revealed on Monday its intentions to purchase Canada-based Parkland in a deal worth approximately $9.1 billion, including debt considerations. This landmark acquisition, once finalized, is poised to establish Sunoco as the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas.

The agreement outlines that Parkland shareholders will receive C$19.80 in cash alongside 0.295 Sunoco units for each share they hold, as per the transaction terms. Completion of this high-profile deal is anticipated in the latter half of 2025.

Sunoco has projected that the acquisition will be immediately accretive, forecasting more than $250 million in run-rate synergies by the third year post-closing. The strategic move underscores Sunoco's commitment to expanding its wholesale and retail fuel operations.

