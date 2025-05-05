Sunoco's $9.1 Billion Acquisition of Parkland: A Game-Changer in Fuel Distribution
Sunoco LP has announced plans to acquire Canada-based Parkland in a $9.1 billion deal, including debt. This acquisition will make Sunoco the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas. Parkland shareholders are set to receive cash and Sunoco units, with the deal expected to close by 2025.
This landmark acquisition, once finalized, is poised to establish Sunoco as the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas.
The agreement outlines that Parkland shareholders will receive C$19.80 in cash alongside 0.295 Sunoco units for each share they hold, as per the transaction terms. Completion of this high-profile deal is anticipated in the latter half of 2025.
Sunoco has projected that the acquisition will be immediately accretive, forecasting more than $250 million in run-rate synergies by the third year post-closing. The strategic move underscores Sunoco's commitment to expanding its wholesale and retail fuel operations.
