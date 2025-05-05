Left Menu

Springboard Initiative by Prime Securities: Empowering Indian Startups

Prime Securities Limited organized 'Springboard,' a two-day event to connect startups with high-net-worth individuals and investors. The event featured 24 companies across diverse sectors and launched a new wealth management platform. The initiative aims to scale startups through long-term partnerships, strategic capital, and guidance.

Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:10 IST
Prime Securities Limited successfully hosted its two-day 'Springboard' event, offering a vital platform for 24 emerging companies to engage with potential investors, including high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

The event, aimed at helping Indian startups access equity and debt capital, also marked the launch of Prime Trigen Wealth, focusing on ultra-HNIs and family offices. Prime Securities emphasized its commitment to strategic partnerships lasting several years.

With panel discussions on brand building and consumer strategies, the event highlighted the importance of comprehensive support for startups, including capital, mentorship, and strategic advice to empower the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

