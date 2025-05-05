Sunoco LP Acquires Parkland in Landmark $9.1 Billion Deal

Sunoco LP has struck a landmark deal to acquire Canada-based Parkland in a transaction valued at about $9.1 billion, including debt. This strategic acquisition positions Sunoco as the largest independent fuel distributor across the Americas.

The move comes after Parkland conducted a strategic review, prompted by pressure from its biggest shareholder, Simpson Oil, and supported by activist investor Engine Capital. Parkland shareholders will receive C$19.80 in cash and 0.295 units of Sunoco for each share they hold.

Following the announcement, Sunoco's shares dipped by 1% in premarket trading. The agreement anticipates closing in the second half of the year, with projections of more than $250 million in run-rate synergies by the third year. Sunoco also plans continued investment in Parkland's Burnaby Refinery, committed to producing low-carbon fuels for Canada's Lower Mainland region.

