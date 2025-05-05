Wall Street Sways Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil and Fed Watch

Wall Street faced potential declines Monday as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, igniting worries over a global trade war's repercussions. Additionally, investors were keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision slated for later this week.

Trump's Sunday announcement of a 100% tariff on non-U.S. produced movies left many uncertain about its implementation, prompting a dip in movie and television production companies' shares. Netflix saw a 4.6% drop, and Amazon.com fell by 1.6%. Notably, Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery dipped 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively.

In another development, shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slipped 2.6% following the investor's decision to step down as CEO. Market indices reflected the turbulence, with Dow E-minis dropping 0.64%, S&P 500 E-minis decreasing 0.85%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis falling 1.04% by 08:43 a.m. ET.

