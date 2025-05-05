Left Menu

India Tightens Cybersecurity Amidst Alleged Attacks from Pakistan

The Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses counters Pakistan cyber claims about compromising Indian defense websites. Reports of breaches, including sensitive data access, are under scrutiny. Cybersecurity measures are being reinforced to defend against potential future threats attributed to Pakistan-affiliated hackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The senior management at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses has dismissed allegations made by Pakistan-based cyber groups regarding breaches of Indian defense websites. On Monday, sources confirmed that security protocols are being enhanced to fortify defenses and protect against unauthorized cyber incursions.

Cybersecurity experts are actively monitoring for potential attacks linked to Pakistani threat actors. Notably, the Twitter handle 'Pakistan Cyber Force' claimed unauthorized access to confidential information from the Indian Military Engineering Service and the institute itself. Allegations include the theft of personal data and login credentials from defense personnel.

Additionally, an attempt to deface the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited's website with Pakistani symbols has been reported. The site was removed for auditing to evaluate potential impacts and reinforce its security. Heightened vigilance continues as India remains on alert for further cyber threats following recent tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

