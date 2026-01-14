Calcutta High Court Dismisses TMC's Data Protection Plea
The Calcutta High Court dismissed the TMC's petition seeking data protection, as the ED confirmed no data was seized during recent raids on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises. Justice Suvra Ghosh stated no further action is needed, and adjourned an ED petition seeking a CBI probe.
The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking protection of data. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) assured the court on Wednesday that no data had been seized from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office and residence during recent raids.
TMC had requested an order for safeguarding any potential personal and political data confiscated during raids on January 8. Nevertheless, additional solicitor general SV Raju represented the ED, stating before the court that no seizures had occurred at the mentioned locations.
In making her decision, Justice Suvra Ghosh concluded that there was nothing further to address in the petition. Additionally, she postponed an ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the January 8 events, given that a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court.
