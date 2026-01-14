Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Dismisses TMC's Data Protection Plea

The Calcutta High Court dismissed the TMC's petition seeking data protection, as the ED confirmed no data was seized during recent raids on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises. Justice Suvra Ghosh stated no further action is needed, and adjourned an ED petition seeking a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:37 IST
Calcutta High Court Dismisses TMC's Data Protection Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking protection of data. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) assured the court on Wednesday that no data had been seized from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office and residence during recent raids.

TMC had requested an order for safeguarding any potential personal and political data confiscated during raids on January 8. Nevertheless, additional solicitor general SV Raju represented the ED, stating before the court that no seizures had occurred at the mentioned locations.

In making her decision, Justice Suvra Ghosh concluded that there was nothing further to address in the petition. Additionally, she postponed an ED petition seeking a CBI investigation into the January 8 events, given that a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

 India
2
France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

 France
3
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

 India
4
Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026