High Court Rebuke: A Blow to TMC's Data Protection Plea

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition from West Bengal's ruling TMC to protect data potentially seized by the ED, marking a setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP labeled it an embarrassment, while asserting the TMC's alleged corruption ties with a private firm would soon be exposed.

The Calcutta High Court decision on Wednesday has delivered a significant setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The court disposed of the TMC's petition seeking protection for potentially seized data, which was reportedly taken during raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on I-PAC director Pratik Jain's premises. The BJP has described this outcome as a 'massive embarrassment' for Banerjee.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya emphasized that the authorities cannot be intimidated, as the court elaborated what he views as Banerjee's interference with the ED's investigation. Malviya suggested this incident exposes Banerjee's perceived disregard for the rule of law and her attempts to shield corruption within her ranks.

Representatives for the ED, speaking through Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, assured the court that no data had been seized from the locations in question. The BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, echoed allegations of the TMC's corruption, asserting accountability on Banerjee's part for preventing investigation efforts with assistance from her law enforcement officials.

