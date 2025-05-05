Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses RCB’s Plea Against Uber's Controversial Ad

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a request from IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru to block an Uber Moto advertisement. The ad, featuring Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was claimed by RCB to be disparaging. The court found no basis for judicial intervention, siding with Uber's argument of humor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against an Uber Moto advertisement. The ad featured Sunrisers Hyderabad player Travis Head and allegedly disparaged RCB. RCB sought an interim injunction, claiming the commercial tarnished its brand.

In its plea, RCB argued that the advertisement showed Travis Head defacing its signage outside Bengaluru's stadium. The court, however, concluded the ad was related to cricket, a sport known for its ethos of sportsmanship, and therefore did not warrant legal intervention at this stage.

RCB's counsel contended that Uber crossed ethical lines by mocking their trademark. Conversely, Uber's defense considered the ad as humorously reflective of a competitive spat, devoid of any exclusive allegiance to Sunrisers Hyderabad. After hearing arguments, the court decided against halting the ad, reserving its final judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

