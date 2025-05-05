Trump's Trade Turbulence: A Global Tariff Saga

President Donald Trump intensified his trade efforts to negotiate fair terms with China, as chaotic tariff policies sent ripples through global markets, leading to an economic hit in the U.S. during the first quarter. A series of high-stakes meetings hinted at potential easing in the trade war.

The administration imposed sweeping tariffs, including 25% on vehicles and metals, and a staggering 145% on Chinese imports. Trump also slapped a 100% duty on foreign films, echoing his broader strategy of erecting tariff barriers on imports to push trading partners towards a reciprocal model.

Key trade partners, such as Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU, retaliated with their tariffs on American goods. Despite exceptions for some electronics, sectors ranging from automobiles to semiconductors faced hefty duties, underscoring ongoing tensions in international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)