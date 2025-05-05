Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs In on NEET PG Exam Controversy

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central government and relevant medical bodies regarding a petition contesting the two-shift NEET PG exam schedule for 2025. The plea, filed by the United Doctors Front, highlights disparities in exam difficulty, potentially undermining candidate fairness and equality.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday took a significant step by issuing notices to the Central government, the National Medical Commission, and the National Board of Examination in response to a plea challenging the proposed two-shift format of the NEET PG exam 2025. Justice B.R. Gavai, heading the bench, initiated these proceedings, with the case set for a hearing next week.

The complaint, filed by the United Doctors Front, argues for a single-session NEET PG exam to maintain consistent difficulty levels and fair evaluation standards. It emphasizes that separate shifts result in varying difficulty, violating constitutional rights to equality and fair opportunity under Articles 14 and 21.

Seeking an interim stay on the June 15, 2025 examination, the plea also criticizes the exam's normalisation process for lacking transparency and adequate expert review. Previous instances, such as the NEET PG 2024, demonstrated these issues, with widespread reports of result discrepancies and an unreliable assumption of uniform difficulty across shifts. Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput has spearheaded the plea on behalf of UDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

