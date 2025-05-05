Yogi Adityanath Sets New Directives for Sugar Mills to Boost Farmer Payments

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the allocation of command areas for sugar mills should hinge on their track record of payments to farmers. This directive came during a review meeting of the Department of Sugar Industry and Cane Development.

Chief Minister Yogi underlined the state's commitment to ensuring timely payments to sugarcane farmers, cautioning mills against any negligence in this regard. He called for stronger collaboration between Krishi Vigyan Kendras, sugar mills, and cane societies to provide high-quality seed varieties promptly, aiming to boost productivity.

Yogi also proposed extending the operational days of sugar mills and ordered a detailed assessment of cooperative mills, emphasizing both their production capabilities and personnel qualifications. With strategic efforts, he sees potential for doubling sugarcane production and productivity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)