Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Sets New Directives for Sugar Mills to Boost Farmer Payments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructs that sugar mill command areas be determined based on payment records to farmers. He emphasized timely payments and enhanced seed varieties to improve yields. Operational days for mills are proposed to be increased, with a strong focus on cooperative assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:01 IST
Yogi Adityanath Sets New Directives for Sugar Mills to Boost Farmer Payments
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the allocation of command areas for sugar mills should hinge on their track record of payments to farmers. This directive came during a review meeting of the Department of Sugar Industry and Cane Development.

Chief Minister Yogi underlined the state's commitment to ensuring timely payments to sugarcane farmers, cautioning mills against any negligence in this regard. He called for stronger collaboration between Krishi Vigyan Kendras, sugar mills, and cane societies to provide high-quality seed varieties promptly, aiming to boost productivity.

Yogi also proposed extending the operational days of sugar mills and ordered a detailed assessment of cooperative mills, emphasizing both their production capabilities and personnel qualifications. With strategic efforts, he sees potential for doubling sugarcane production and productivity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025