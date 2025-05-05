Left Menu

IMF Commences Fifth Review of Egypt's Economic Reform Program

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to begin its fifth review of Egypt's economic reform program in Cairo. This review follows the recent approval of a $1.2 billion disbursement to Egypt after the completion of the fourth review of the country's $8 billion economic reform initiative.

Updated: 05-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:43 IST
The International Monetary Fund will begin its fifth review of Egypt's ongoing economic reform program in Cairo this week, according to Angham Al Shami, an IMF spokeswoman.

This development arrives just months after the IMF, in March, approved the disbursement of $1.2 billion to Egypt. This disbursement followed the successful completion of the fourth review of the country's expansive $8 billion economic reform initiative.

Egypt's economic reform program continues to be closely monitored by the IMF, as it plays a crucial role in the nation's economic stabilization and growth strategies.

