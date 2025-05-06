Crisis in Pataz: Peru Suspends Mining After Tragic Kidnappings and Killings

In response to escalating violence in the northern district of Pataz, Peru has temporarily halted mining activities for 30 days. The decision follows the tragic kidnapping and subsequent killing of 13 gold mine workers by illegal operatives.

President Dina Boluarte announced measures including a military base establishment and the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew to regain control of the volatile region. The deceased, employed by a local firm contracted by major miner Poderosa, were discovered by police on Sunday.

While Peru holds a significant position as the third-largest global copper producer, the continuous threat posed by criminal gangs in its gold-rich northern sectors has prompted urgent governmental intervention to address the persistent illegal mining crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)