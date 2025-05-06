Left Menu

Crisis in Pataz: Peru Suspends Mining After Tragic Kidnappings and Killings

Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced a 30-day suspension of mining in Pataz, following the kidnapping and killing of 13 gold mine workers by illegal miners. The government plans to establish a military base and impose a curfew in the area. The action comes amid increasing violence from criminal gangs.

In response to escalating violence in the northern district of Pataz, Peru has temporarily halted mining activities for 30 days. The decision follows the tragic kidnapping and subsequent killing of 13 gold mine workers by illegal operatives.

President Dina Boluarte announced measures including a military base establishment and the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew to regain control of the volatile region. The deceased, employed by a local firm contracted by major miner Poderosa, were discovered by police on Sunday.

While Peru holds a significant position as the third-largest global copper producer, the continuous threat posed by criminal gangs in its gold-rich northern sectors has prompted urgent governmental intervention to address the persistent illegal mining crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

