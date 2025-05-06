U.S. Challenges Global Reforms for Developing Nations in Climate Finance Deal

An internal United Nations document has revealed that the United States is attempting to weaken international reforms designed to support developing countries grappling with climate change impacts. The Trump administration is particularly opposed to revisions in global financial regulations concerning taxation, credit ratings, and fossil fuel subsidies.

The U.S. stance is in line with its 'America First' agenda, resisting initiatives to mitigate climate change and advocate for diversity. This position risks altering the strategic course of global development finance at upcoming negotiations like the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development.

While remaining partially supportive of market-driven advancements, the U.S. is contesting key elements such as global solidarity levies and tax transparency for multinational corporations, aiming to secure a weaker consensus among international actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)