Thrissur Pooram Festival: A Symphony of Tradition and Devotion

The Thrissur Pooram festival, a 36-hour traditional festival held at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple, enthralls visitors with percussion music, deity processions, elephant parades, and fireworks, attracting crowds from Kerala and beyond. The event highlights the coordinated roles of deities and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:29 IST
Thrissur Pooram begins with devotees thronging at Thekkinkadu Maidan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned 36-hour Thrissur Pooram festival has commenced at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple, captivating attendees with its vibrant beats of percussion music, ceremonial conch sounds, and throngs of devotees gathered at Thekkinkadu Maidan. This grand festival, often hailed as the mother of all 'Poorams', officially began on May 5 with Neythalakavilamma's regal entry, marking the opening of the Thekke Gopura Nada.

Each participating deity in the Thrissur Pooram plays a pivotal role in the festival's observances. Neythalakavilamma is tasked with paving the way for Kanimangalam Shasta's early morning arrival on Pooram day, symbolically ensuring the South Gopuram is open for his entrance. The festival unites processions of deities from 10 local temples at the Vadukkumnathan Temple to honor Lord Shiva.

Celebrated during the 'Pooram' in the Malayalam month of Medam, the festival is renowned for its displays of elephant processions, Panchavadyam percussion ensembles, and extravagant fireworks. Drawing large crowds from within Kerala and the rest of India, the event kicks off the main day's festivities with Kanimangalam Sastha's ceremonial entrance through the southern gopuram, followed by several other deities. Despite the heat, many are drawn to witness this cultural spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

