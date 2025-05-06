Rahul Gandhi Visits Family of Slain Navy Officer in Karnal Amidst National Mourning

Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, embarked on a somber journey from his New Delhi residence to Karnal, Haryana, on Tuesday. His mission was to extend condolences to the bereaved family of Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a related gesture of respect, Suman Saini, the wife of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, attended a 'Shraddhanjali Sabha' organized by Narwal's family at their Karnal residence. She expressed profound sorrow, stating, "Today is a deeply sorrowful day. The family lost their beloved son, and I pray to God to give them strength. The terror attack of April 22 is beyond condemnation. The entire nation mourns this loss."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the deceased officer. Lt. Narwal, a Karnal native, received a heart-wrenching farewell last month, attended by hundreds. His recent marriage added to the emotional weight of the tragedy. The attack, which killed 26 tourists, leaves a nation grieving and seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)