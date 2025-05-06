Tragic Familial Incident Shocks Telangana Village

A disturbing incident has shaken the small village of Malkapur in Telangana after a man allegedly killed his two children and subsequently died by suicide. The tragedy unfolded under the Kondapur police station's jurisdiction in Sangareddy district, coming to light only after neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the residence.

The deceased, Subhash, who worked as a lab technician, along with his children Ritwik, aged 13, and Aradhya, aged 9, were discovered lifeless inside their home. Police received a distress call around 9 am regarding the smell, leading them to this tragic find. Investigators suspect a family dispute with Subhash's wife may have contributed to the horrific events.

Inspector of Kondapur police station confirmed the details, stating that an investigation is in progress. The community is in mourning, grappling with the devastating loss of young lives. Authorities emphasize that all possible motives, including familial conflict, are being explored as they await further findings from the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)