Lucknow Gears Up for Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Civil Defence in Lucknow undertook mock drill exercises on Tuesday. These drills, held in the police lines area, are a prelude to a larger nationwide exercise mandated by the Union Home Ministry and involving police and local administrations.

The rehearsals come ahead of a comprehensive nationwide mock drill scheduled for tomorrow, as confirmed by a local police officer. "We are preparing today alongside the Civil Defence and local administration," they stated, emphasizing the importance of preparedness. Additionally, an air raid siren test was conducted as part of these preparations.

Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, detailed the drill's purpose: "We aim to educate the public on how to act during bomb threats and air raids, including the best shelter practices during such emergencies." The focus remains on informing citizens about safeguarding procedures during sudden attacks and ensuring crowd management during disasters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, instructed state districts to collaborate with the public on these mock drills. He underscored the significance of coordinated efforts across various divisions such as police, fire, civil administration, and disaster management to handle potential emergencies.

The Union Home Ministry has called for these exercises to prepare citizens against hostile attacks by testing Air Raid Warning Sirens and training civilians. These drills will also include blackout measures, camouflaging vital installations, and evacuation plan updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)