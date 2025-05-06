Tripura's Tourism Transformation: Rs 67 Crore Project Launched

In a landmark step towards enhancing tourism in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday officially launched a Rs 67 crore tourism infrastructure development initiative at Chabimura, Fatik Sagar, and Amar Sagar in the Gomati district. The project, backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is part of the Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project (TUTDP), which seeks to promote eco-tourism and cultural heritage.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held at the Chabimura site in Amarpur and saw the attendance of notable figures such as Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Ranjit Das, and senior officials like UK Chakma, the Secretary of the Tourism Department, among others. The ceremony was presided over by the Chairman of the Block Advisory Committee, Amarpur RD Block, Rabitra Jamatia, and was organized under the guidance of the Managing Director of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (TTDCL) and the Director of the Tourism Department, Prashant Badal Negi.

Chabimura, known for its ancient rock carvings along the Gomati River, is set to become a key tourist destination with infrastructure improvements meant to attract more visitors. Upgrades are also planned for Fatik Sagar and Amar Sagar to increase the region's allure to both domestic and international tourists. This development fits within Tripura's strategic plan to establish itself as a gateway to Southeast Asia through improved connectivity via the Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, aiming to boost economic growth and attract tourism.

The TUTDP's objectives to enhance liveability and infrastructure underscore the ADB's significant role in Tripura's tourism advancement. These initiatives are expected to not only draw more tourists but also create job opportunities and preserve the region's rich cultural heritage, contributing to the broader economic development of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)