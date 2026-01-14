Left Menu

Transforming Pong Dam Lake: Eco-Tourism Takes Flight in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Pong Dam Lake is set to become a prime bird-watching destination under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. By introducing initiatives like shikara rides and bird-watching decks, the government aims to boost eco-tourism and utilize water resources for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to transform Pong Dam Lake into a leading bird-watching destination in India.

The government plans to introduce shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks to enhance eco-tourism, providing unique ornithological experiences.

Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for not leveraging the state's water resources and projected significant tourism-driven economic growth in the region.

