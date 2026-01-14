Transforming Pong Dam Lake: Eco-Tourism Takes Flight in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's Pong Dam Lake is set to become a prime bird-watching destination under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. By introducing initiatives like shikara rides and bird-watching decks, the government aims to boost eco-tourism and utilize water resources for economic growth.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to transform Pong Dam Lake into a leading bird-watching destination in India.
The government plans to introduce shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks to enhance eco-tourism, providing unique ornithological experiences.
Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for not leveraging the state's water resources and projected significant tourism-driven economic growth in the region.
