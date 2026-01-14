Transforming Pong Dam Lake: Eco-Tourism Takes Flight in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to transform Pong Dam Lake into a leading bird-watching destination in India.

The government plans to introduce shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks to enhance eco-tourism, providing unique ornithological experiences.

Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for not leveraging the state's water resources and projected significant tourism-driven economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)