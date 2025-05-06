Left Menu

Major Fraud Allegations Shake Ahmedabad Trusts

The Enforcement Directorate undertakes massive search operations in Gujarat, targeting individuals accused of fraudulent activities involving the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust. Allegations include unlawful collection of rent and conspiracy against Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board, misleading authorities with fabricated documents.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched significant search operations across nine locations in Gujarat following fraud allegations against five individuals associated with the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust. The investigation stems from a First Information Report filed by the Ahmedabad Police, revealing a web of deception and illegal activities.

Reports indicate that the accused, identified as Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Mohammad Yasar Abdulhamiya Sheikh, Mehmud Khan, Fezmohamad Pir Mohammad Chobdar, and Saheed Ahmad Yakubhai Sheikh, engaged in fraudulent lease agreements and presented false affidavits to the Waqf Board. These actions were purportedly aimed at collecting rents from tenants unlawfully and defrauding both the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Waqf Board.

The ED statement further elaborates that the land adjacent to Kanch Ki Masjid was initially allocated for educational purposes, intended for an Urdu school, which was derailed by the unscrupulous activities under investigation. The accused not only misappropriated funds but also allegedly submitted forged documents to maintain control over the trusts unlawfully.

