Global Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Fed Anticipations

Global markets saw a decline on Tuesday as investors remained apprehensive about ongoing trade tensions and the looming Federal Reserve policy announcement. The dollar showed weakness against major currencies, adding uncertainty to the financial landscape.

Investor focus continued to be on the possible easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, especially after Beijing indicated an openness to discussions on tariffs. President Trump's weekend remarks emphasized securing a fair trade deal with China, but concrete details from these talks remain sparse.

The Federal Reserve's impending decision on interest rates is adding to the uncertainty. Financial experts anticipate the central bank to keep rates unchanged while adopting a cautious tone amid tariff-related pressures. Meanwhile, Asian currencies rallied, raising concerns about potential adjustments in regional economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)