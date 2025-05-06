Left Menu

Adani Power Secures 25-Year Power Supply Deal with Uttar Pradesh

Adani Power secured a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh for 25 years at Rs 5.38 per unit. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a Power Purchase Agreement between UPPCL and Adani Power. The state anticipates a significant increase in energy requirements by 2033-34.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:14 IST
Adani Power Secures 25-Year Power Supply Deal with Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power has successfully secured a long-term contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh at a rate of Rs 5.38 per unit over the next 25 years, sources confirmed.

The agreement comes after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet sanctioned a Power Purchase Agreement between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and Adani Power. This will ensure a steady supply of thermal energy to meet the state's demands.

With projections estimating an increase in electricity needs to 10,795 MW by 2033-34, the state had initiated a tender to acquire power from a proposed 1,600 MW thermal plant. Adani Power's competitive bid outlined a breakdown of Rs 3.727 per unit for fixed charges and Rs 1.656 per unit for fuel charges, making it the lowest bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025