Adani Power Secures 25-Year Power Supply Deal with Uttar Pradesh

Adani Power has successfully secured a long-term contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh at a rate of Rs 5.38 per unit over the next 25 years, sources confirmed.

The agreement comes after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet sanctioned a Power Purchase Agreement between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and Adani Power. This will ensure a steady supply of thermal energy to meet the state's demands.

With projections estimating an increase in electricity needs to 10,795 MW by 2033-34, the state had initiated a tender to acquire power from a proposed 1,600 MW thermal plant. Adani Power's competitive bid outlined a breakdown of Rs 3.727 per unit for fixed charges and Rs 1.656 per unit for fuel charges, making it the lowest bid.

