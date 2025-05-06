Maharashtra Prepares for Local Body Elections Amid OBC Reservation Controversy

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has instructed Maharashtra's Election Commission to announce local body elections within four weeks, compelling the state to prepare for polls amidst contentious OBC reservation issues. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut affirmed the party's readiness to face upcoming electoral challenges.

Earlier, a bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the necessity of grassroots democracy through periodic local elections. They directed the state election commission to aim to complete the elections within four months.

However, the apex court permitted the state election commission to request an extension if they cannot meet the deadline due to unresolved OBC reservation disputes, highlighted by a six-member expert committee led by JK Banthia.

