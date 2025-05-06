Left Menu

Maharashtra Prepares for Local Body Elections Amid OBC Reservation Controversy

Following the Supreme Court's directive for Maharashtra to hold local elections, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut expressed readiness for the challenges ahead. The court emphasized the importance of periodic local elections, despite ongoing debates about OBC reservations. An expert committee's findings have ignited disputes over reservation policies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Supreme Court has instructed Maharashtra's Election Commission to announce local body elections within four weeks, compelling the state to prepare for polls amidst contentious OBC reservation issues. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut affirmed the party's readiness to face upcoming electoral challenges.

Earlier, a bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the necessity of grassroots democracy through periodic local elections. They directed the state election commission to aim to complete the elections within four months.

However, the apex court permitted the state election commission to request an extension if they cannot meet the deadline due to unresolved OBC reservation disputes, highlighted by a six-member expert committee led by JK Banthia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

