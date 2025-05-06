Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Casabe's Resurgence in Cuban Cuisine

Casabe, an ancient flatbread made from yucca, is experiencing a resurgence in Cuba due to economic constraints limiting traditional ingredients like wheat flour. Once a staple among indigenous Taino people, casabe is now promoted by businesses like Yucasabi as a nutritious and affordable alternative for both locals and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:31 IST
Reviving Tradition: Casabe's Resurgence in Cuban Cuisine

In the heart of old Havana, a bustling restaurant is serving up a slice of history with casabe, a flatbread crafted from ground yucca. Known for its ancient roots among Cuba's indigenous Taino people, casabe is now making a comeback amid the country's economic hardships.

The revival of this thousand-year-old dish, primarily due to the scarcity of essentials such as wheat flour, is spearheaded by Yucasabi, a Havana-based restaurant. The simplicity and affordability of casabe, made solely from locally grown yucca, offer a culturally resonant alternative to costlier staples, providing sustenance to both tourists and locals.

Beyond urban centers, casabe is sold across Cuba at even lower prices, reinforcing its status as a universally accessible food. Painted with scenes of Taino heritage, Yucasabi ambitiously aims to update the flatbread for modern palates while preserving its authenticity. As part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, casabe's legacy continues to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025