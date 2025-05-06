Reviving Tradition: Casabe's Resurgence in Cuban Cuisine

In the heart of old Havana, a bustling restaurant is serving up a slice of history with casabe, a flatbread crafted from ground yucca. Known for its ancient roots among Cuba's indigenous Taino people, casabe is now making a comeback amid the country's economic hardships.

The revival of this thousand-year-old dish, primarily due to the scarcity of essentials such as wheat flour, is spearheaded by Yucasabi, a Havana-based restaurant. The simplicity and affordability of casabe, made solely from locally grown yucca, offer a culturally resonant alternative to costlier staples, providing sustenance to both tourists and locals.

Beyond urban centers, casabe is sold across Cuba at even lower prices, reinforcing its status as a universally accessible food. Painted with scenes of Taino heritage, Yucasabi ambitiously aims to update the flatbread for modern palates while preserving its authenticity. As part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, casabe's legacy continues to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)