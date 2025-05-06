Mumbai University Confirms: May 7 Exams On As Scheduled Amidst Nationwide Civil Defence Drill

The University of Mumbai has reaffirmed that examinations slated for May 7 will continue as planned, despite concerns that a concurrent nationwide Civil Defence drill could cause confusion. A circular issued by Dr Pooja Raundale, the Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, addressed to the directors and principals of affiliated institutions, insists there will be no changes.

The announcement surfaces amid speculation as the Union Home Ministry organizes Civil Defence exercises on the same day, intending to heighten readiness against potential threats. The drill includes several states conducting mock activities to enhance their Civil Defence capabilities, such as air raid warning siren tests and the training of civilians and students on defensive strategies.

The Ministry's directive emphasizes operational readiness up to the village level across 244 districts, testing communication links, control room functionalities, and response measures. This follows the tragic attack in Pahalgam, underlining the importance of advanced preparedness. Notwithstanding the drill, Mumbai University's exams will proceed without interruption, ensuring academic stability.

