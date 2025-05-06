Chhattisgarh CM Reviews Successful 'Samadhan Shivir' Initiative

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has conducted a comprehensive review of the 'Samadhan Shivir' camps in Kawardha town, designed to address public grievances and formulate solutions for local issues. During his interaction with the public, the CM sought feedback on the efficacy of government schemes and their outreach.

The initiative commenced with a first phase from April 8-11, where officials amassed around 40 lakh applications from residents across 35 districts. Following this, the second phase from April 12 to May 4 focused on resolving these issues, successfully addressing more than half of the complaints.

On May 5, the third phase began, forming clusters to target remaining concerns. Notably, in Bastar district, the government achieved an 85% on-the-spot resolution rate during the camps, with a concentration on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Jagdalpur. The program exemplifies Chhattisgarh's dedication to enhancing public service effectiveness.

