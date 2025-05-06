Wall Street Sinks: Pharma Tariffs and Earnings Dim Outlook

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday following the announcement of President Donald Trump's intentions to implement new tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector. This move further unsettled the market, already grappling with disappointing corporate earnings reports.

The morning's trading session saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average drop by 218.6 points, hitting a mark of 41,000.19. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 opened 44.5 points lower, settling at 5,605.87, while the Nasdaq Composite witnessed a more pronounced fall, shedding 221 points to reach 17,623.209.

As investors navigate through these turbulent times, the President's tariff plans add to a growing list of economic uncertainties that continue to hinder market recovery and investor confidence.

