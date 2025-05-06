Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Controversy

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accuses CM Siddaramaiah of 'dirty politics' over a caste census. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda challenges Siddaramaiah's track record, aligning with the Union government's caste enumeration initiative. Karnataka is conducting its own comprehensive caste census, aiming for equity in reservation distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:31 IST
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions rise in Karnataka as BJP state president BY Vijayendra accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of creating confusion over a caste census. Vijayendra criticizes the state government's authority in conducting such a survey, labeling their efforts as 'dirty politics.' He argues that the Central government's decision to conduct a census is welcomed, contrasting with Siddaramaiah's alleged inaction on the Jayprakash Hegde report.

Adding fuel to the fire, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda unleashed a critique of Siddaramaiah for not acting on caste census demands. Pointing to Siddaramaiah's failure to approve the census despite political opportunities, Gowda questions the CM's achievements in social justice. He challenges Siddaramaiah to disclose the representation of backward class members within his office.

Karnataka's attempt at a comprehensive caste census targets SCs and aims to ensure fair reservation distribution. The exercise, starting May 5, will involve a phased survey overseen by retired High Court Judge Nagamohan Das. The CM stressed the importance of accurate data to support policy decisions, with the survey set to conclude on May 17. The Supreme Court's ruling on internal quotas underscores this effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

