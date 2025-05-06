Left Menu

EU Sanctions: New Measures Aim to Strike Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Commission has proposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and vessels linked to the shadow fleet. The 17th sanctions package includes tighter export controls and sanctions on 31 companies aiding Russia's military. Discussions are expected to commence swiftly within the EU member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:25 IST
EU Sanctions: New Measures Aim to Strike Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has unveiled its 17th package of sanctions, targeting Russia with a focus on its shadow fleet. This move proposes sanctioning over 100 vessels and additional individuals linked to the fleet, aiming to intensify pressure on Moscow amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A crucial exemption for the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-2 will extend until June next year, reflecting its importance to Japan. The proposal, arriving sooner than anticipated, was crafted simply and without informal prior consultations with member states, diverging from past approaches for Russian sanctions.

Sources revealed that the new measures include stricter export controls on technologies potentially usable by Russia's military. Moreover, the package sanctions 50 individuals and entities—five from China—and targets 31 companies involved in aiding Russia's military or bypassing sanctions, 13 of which are outside Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025