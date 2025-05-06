EU Sanctions: New Measures Aim to Strike Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Commission has unveiled its 17th package of sanctions, targeting Russia with a focus on its shadow fleet. This move proposes sanctioning over 100 vessels and additional individuals linked to the fleet, aiming to intensify pressure on Moscow amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A crucial exemption for the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-2 will extend until June next year, reflecting its importance to Japan. The proposal, arriving sooner than anticipated, was crafted simply and without informal prior consultations with member states, diverging from past approaches for Russian sanctions.

Sources revealed that the new measures include stricter export controls on technologies potentially usable by Russia's military. Moreover, the package sanctions 50 individuals and entities—five from China—and targets 31 companies involved in aiding Russia's military or bypassing sanctions, 13 of which are outside Russia.

