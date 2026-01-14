Saks Global's Luxurious Collapse: A Retail Giant's Fight for Survival

Saks Global, the high-end department retail conglomerate, has sought bankruptcy protection, marking one of the most significant retail collapses since the pandemic. This development follows the consolidation of Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus, raising questions about the future of luxury fashion in the U.S.

Despite securing a $1.75 billion financing deal led by Pentwater Capital Management and Bracebridge Capital, the company announced on Wednesday that its stores would continue to operate. This move comes amid significant executive changes, including the appointment of former Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck as the new chief executive officer.

The bankruptcy process aims to offer the company a pathway to negotiate debt restructuring or find a potential buyer. However, if these efforts fail, Saks Global may face liquidation. The company, once a favorite with elite shoppers and housing brands like Chanel and Gucci, faces increased competition from online stores and brand-owned retail outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)